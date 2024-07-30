Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.