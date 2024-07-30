AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AWF opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

