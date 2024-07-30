Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Sonnipe Ltd

Sonnipe Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

