Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,619,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 101,810 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.80.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,218 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

