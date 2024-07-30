Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80,253 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Vident Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,995,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $4,635,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,218. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

