Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 699.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,484,218. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

