Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Critical Survey

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and Altisource Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83 Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.38, suggesting a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

89.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -28.16% 1.51% 0.43% Altisource Asset Management N/A N/A -67.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Altisource Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $306.55 million 4.25 $6.03 million ($0.62) -15.13 Altisource Asset Management $3.17 million 2.15 -$32.55 million $39.83 0.07

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Altisource Asset Management on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

