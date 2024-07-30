American International Group Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KTB. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KTB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.