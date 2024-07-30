American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.480-10.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.48-$10.72 EPS.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

AMT opened at $215.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.59. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Get Our Latest Report on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.