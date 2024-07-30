Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $440.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $444.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $463.22.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $432.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.61. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

