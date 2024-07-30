Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.20.

ABCB stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 75.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 767,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

