AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.20.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $171.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.