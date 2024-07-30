Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,103,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $9,288,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,847,000 after buying an additional 219,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.