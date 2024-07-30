Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.560 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

