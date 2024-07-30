Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.560 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

