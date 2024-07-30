Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) PT Raised to $45.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250 in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 8,315.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

