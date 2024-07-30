Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL) recently:

7/29/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $455.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $440.00 to $485.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $440.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.83. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

