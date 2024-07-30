Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $121.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $139.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $146.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $457.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

