Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) in the last few weeks:
- 7/22/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $121.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $139.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $146.00.
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $457.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
