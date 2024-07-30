AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $330.21.

AON opened at $319.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.82.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

