Aon plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

AON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $17.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 1.1 %

AON stock opened at $319.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. AON has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $344.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Read Our Latest Report on AON

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.