Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Position Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $222,353.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,225.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $222,353.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,225.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $16,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,227 shares of company stock worth $2,733,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

