Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON APTD opened at GBX 377.05 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5,414.29 and a beta of 0.39. Aptitude Software Group has a 1 year low of GBX 224.50 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 368.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 329.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.05) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

