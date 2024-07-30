Aramark (ARMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aramark Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Aramark Company Profile
Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.
