ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Upgraded to Moderate Sell at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) to a moderate sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 109.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 141.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 152.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is 125.86. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ARM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

