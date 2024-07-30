Aspen Technology (AZPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY24 guidance at at least $6.29 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $188.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.01. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $224.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

