Aspen Technology (AZPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY24 guidance at at least $6.29 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $188.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.01. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $224.77.
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
