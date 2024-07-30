Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Avantor Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $26.25 on Monday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Avantor by 2,003.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

