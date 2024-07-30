AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Holdings Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 208.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78,001 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AXT were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779,548 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 866.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 149,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

