Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 183.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,174 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $13,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after buying an additional 1,200,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

