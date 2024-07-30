Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $43.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

