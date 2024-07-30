Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,247 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 148,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

