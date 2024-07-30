Bank of America Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Underperform

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of LSCC opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,684,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

