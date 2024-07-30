Bank of America Raises Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $127.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RVTY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of RVTY opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $127.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Revvity’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

