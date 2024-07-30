Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Bank OZK Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ OZKAP opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
Bank OZK Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.