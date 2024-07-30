Bank OZK (OZKAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Bank OZK Stock Down 0.7 %
Bank OZK stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
About Bank OZK
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.