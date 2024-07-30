Bank OZK (OZKAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.7 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

