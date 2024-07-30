Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) PT Raised to $34.00

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.
Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $210.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.
Featured Stories
