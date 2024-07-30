Barclays Boosts Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $20.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

HLIT stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 780.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

