Barclays Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $265.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.23 and its 200-day moving average is $216.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

