Barclays Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $115.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.