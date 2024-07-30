Barclays Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $128.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

DTE opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

