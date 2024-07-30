Barclays Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $125.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark lowered their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -167.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

