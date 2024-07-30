Barclays Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $200.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of GE opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.97. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,488,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

