Barclays Raises Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $125.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

RVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $127.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Revvity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Revvity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Revvity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.