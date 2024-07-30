Barclays Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $236.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.46.

SBAC stock opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.91. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.22. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after buying an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,311,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

