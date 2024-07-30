Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

BLTE opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

