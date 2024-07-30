Benchmark Raises Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Price Target to $26.00

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ARLP stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

