Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $266.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.79.

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

