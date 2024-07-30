BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 503,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $96,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 312,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.2% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 10,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.6 %

BMRN stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

