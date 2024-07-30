BlackRock (BLK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK):

7/16/2024 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $910.00 to $920.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $915.00 to $934.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $924.00 to $912.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $920.00 to $930.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $880.00 to $910.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $842.00 to $837.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $974.00 to $969.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – BlackRock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $915.00 price target on the stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $862.22 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $865.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $797.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $796.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,978 shares of company stock valued at $54,692,570 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after purchasing an additional 641,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

