Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Cut to $31.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

