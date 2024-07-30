Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

NYSE SQ opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 in the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam boosted its holdings in Block by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Block by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 47,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

